Made-in-Poland frigates will strengthen Polish Navy capability says MoD

Marcin Gadomski/PAP

The defence minister has stated that the three made-in-Poland frigates ordered for the Polish Navy will improve its military capabilities in the Baltic Sea.

A deal for the purchase of three Miecznik (Swordfish) multi-role frigates was signed in the presence of Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak in Gdynia, northern Poland, on Tuesday.

“These vessels will be a significant force in the Baltic Sea,” he said, adding that they will also participate in Nato missions.

Błaszczak expressed hope that the frigates will be built as quickly as the Kormoran minesweepers, which have already been produced.

“The production of the minesweepers in Poland is proof that it is possible to build such vessels in Poland which are appreciated by Polish sailors,” said the minister.

Referring to the Miecznik frigates, Błaszczak said they would be large vessels that would meet the needs of the Polish Navy.

“The strike force of each of them can be compared to the firepower of a navy missile unit, while the capability of their anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems can be compared to the Patriot air defence missile system,” he stated.