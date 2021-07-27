Belsat portal, social media declared ‘extremist’ by Minsk authorities

The website of the Minsk-independent TV broadcaster Belsat and its social networks have been recognized as extremist, the Belarusian Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Three independent journalists released from detention in Belarus

see more

“The information resources of the Polish television Belsat were considered extremist. Such a decision was announced on July 27 by a court in Gomel. The basis was the inspection materials of the Main Department for Combating Organised Crime and Corruption (HUBAZiK) in the Gomel region,” the press release said.

According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, “disseminating (reposting) information from extremist sources” leads to administrative liability in Belarus, punishable by a fine or arrest.

Belsat is a Belarusian-language television that broadcasts from Poland, and is available in Belarus via satellite and the Internet. However, Belsat’s website, like a number of other independent news portals, has already been blocked in the country and is only available via VPN and social networks.

The station’s journalists were repeatedly detained and sentenced to arrest or fines. Two journalists from Belsat, Yekaterina Andreeva and Darya Chultsova, are serving a two-year sentence in a penal colony.

In recent weeks, there have been searches and interrogations of journalists cooperating with Belsat, as well as with other media.

On July 16, as part of another criminal case, Ihar Iliash and Hanna Halota from Belsat were detained and released after seven and ten days, respectively. The former has the status of a suspect.