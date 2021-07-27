Abakanowicz-inspired exhibition marks naming of Poznań Arts Uni

Located in western Poland, the University of the Arts Poznań marks its naming after world-famous Polish artist Magdalena Abakanowicz with the “We Are Fibrous Structures” exhibition (August 8–October 24, 2021) organised by the National Museum in Poznań.

Polska, elle m’inspire: Moroccan photographers discover Poland all around them

see more

The motto of the show is, in fact, a quote from Abakanowicz’s 1978 lecture at the Fiberworks symposium at Berkeley. Going beyond the then purely utilitarian attitude towards fibre, Ms Abakanowicz saw the endless potential of fibre, recognising in it the basic component of the organic world, the building block of all living organisms, plants, tissues, leaves, and the human body.

The revolution in the perception of fibres she initiated when she first showed her work at the 1962 Tapestry Biennale in Lausanne, Switzerland, had a major impact on the development of this artform worldwide. As a teacher at the Poznań School, the artist revolutionised the earlier curriculum of fibre and weaving instruction, developing it from scratch as an autonomous art discipline in its own right.

Famous for her headless and somewhat eerie sculptures, Magdalena Abakanowicz grew into one of the most recognisable and accomplished Polish post-modern artists on the globe, this including in the financial sense. Noteworthily, her slightly disturbing “Caminando” installation, once owned by late actor Robin Williams, was sold at an auction for Poland’s art market record high of PLN 8 mln (EUR 1.87 mln) in November 2019.

Ms Abakanowicz’s form of artistic expression was so unique that it merited its own name — the “abakan”. “Abakan”, a term derived from her surname, is a monumental spatial composition composed of fabric such as sisal, horsehair and ropes of various thickness.

Her story, however, goes back as far as 1930, the year of her birth in the Warsaw suburban village of Falenty. Her mother was Helena Domaszewska, a woman of noble heritage, and her father Konstanty Abakanowicz, a descendant of a Tatar family.

Few know that before becoming an artist, Ms Abakanowicz had a promising career as an athlete, winning medals in Poland’s relay race championships twice in 1947 and once in 1948. She also won two bronze medals in 50 metres hurdles in Poland’s winter championships in 1948.

Magdalena Abakanowicz passed away in Warsaw in 2017.

Photo: Press Materials