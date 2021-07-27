Polish movie on victim of communist regime may hope for Golden Lion in Venice

Telling a real story of Grzegorz Przemyk, a high school graduate who died as a result of beating by a communist militia in 1983 in Warsaw, Jan P. Matuszyński’s movie “Leave No Marks” (“Żeby nie było śladów”) has been qualified for the main competition of the Venice International Film Festival.

40 years of Andrzej Wajda’s “Man of Iron”

see more

With the festival’s management breaking the news on Monday, the Polish movie will fight for the Golden Lion award in this year’s edition of the festival taking place on September 1-11.

Based on Cezary Łazarewicz’s book entitled “Leave No Marks: The case of Grzegorz Przemyk”, with an all-star cast comprising Mateusz Górski, Sandra Korzeniak, Tomasz Ziętek, Jacek Braciak, Aleksandra Konieczna, Agnieszka Grochowska and Robert Więckiewicz, the movie takes the viewers on the investigation into the death of Grzegorz Przemyk – the son of opposition poet Barbara Sadowska, and the machinations of the communist Internal Affairs Ministry designed to hide the truth about the high school graduate’s murky demise.

But the competition is tight, as a total of 21 movies worldwide have been qualified for the main Venice International Film Festival competition. These include images from the icons of the silver screen such as Pedro Almodovar himself whose “Madres Paralelas” also enters the fray.

Apart from seasoned Almodovar’s latest story, the Festival will include such movies as Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”, Pablo Larraina’s “Spencer” and Oscar laureate Paolo Sorrentino’s “E’ stata la mano di Dio.”

Interestingly enough, the audience will also see Polish-born American Dagmara Dominczyk featured in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter”.

This year’s jury will be headed by Korean director Joon-ho Bong — the Oscar laureate and director of the “Parasite.”

Meanwhile, as part of the Orizzonti Award for Best Film review, the audience will see former prisoner of a Russian gulag Ukrainian Oleh Sentsov’s movie “Rhinoceros”. Mr Sentsov was arrested in 2014 on the Russian-occupied territory of Crimea over alleged planning of terrorist operations and sentenced to 20 years in a gulag. Thanks to international appeals, including European Film Academy’s, he was freed as part of a prisoner exchange in 2019.