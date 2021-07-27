Gov’t to create service that will deal only with counteracting cyber threats

“Cybercrime is the plague of the 21st century that threatens not only state institutions but also citizens. This is why we are creating a service that will deal only with counteracting cyber threats,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Tuesday.

At the Tuesday press conference at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Morawiecki emphasiszed that criminals were also following the development of various technologies. “Today we can see that the old threats are accompanied by new threats from this world which is increasingly dominating our lives” the prime minister pointed out.

“Not a day goes by without hearing about some attacks directed from different places in the world, very often inspired by Russia or other countries in the East. Cybercrime is a plague of the 21st century, a plague that threatens state institutions, but also a plague that threatens citizens, companies, entrepreneurs in everyday life,” Mr. Morawiecki said.

“Therefore, in order to counteract these frauds, thefts, manipulations, various types of attacks and cyber threats, we create a service that will be specially dedicated to deal with only these problems, apart from the departments already existing today, places in the civil services and special services that had this is in your mind “the Prime Minister announced.