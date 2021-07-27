PM announces cyber security service

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s prime minister on Tuesday announced the creation of a special service to counter cyber threats to the country.

Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference in Warsaw that the service would be dedicated to stopping cyber-crime.

“Cyber-crime is the plague of the 21st Century, which threatens not just the state and its institutions, but also citizens at large,” said the prime minister. “This is why we are going to form a service to deal exclusively with cyber threats.”

Last month a number of Polish politicians and officials were the subject of “wide ranging” cyber-attacks from the territory, according to ruling politicians, of the Russian Federation.

Morawiecki also announced the creation of a special fund to finance police operations against cyber-crime.