Poland likely to modify next package of judiciary reforms

"If judiciary reforms are to take place in Poland, they will be carried out in a comprehensive way," Mueller told the private television Polsat News programme on Tuesday.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Poland is considering making modifications to another package of legal changes to a controversial judicial disciplinary chamber at the heart of a dispute between Warsaw and Brussels, a government spokesman has said.

Piotr Mueller made the statement in response to a question on whether the government wanted to table a bill on judiciary reform regarding the Disciplinary Chamber of the country’s Supreme Court before August 16.

The European Commission has given Poland until August 16 to adhere to an EU court ruling calling for the suspension of the Disciplinary Chamber’s activities, or face a financial penalty. According to Brussels, the Chamber lacks sufficient independence in its present form.

“If judiciary reforms are to take place in Poland, they will be carried out in a comprehensive way,” Mueller told the private television Polsat News programme on Tuesday.

“We want to take into account some modifications regarding a new package of judiciary reforms, which we announced earlier, but not under the supervision of the European Commission, since this decision belongs to us and our parliament,” he said. “This is not the EU’s competence.”

Earlier in July, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) imposed interim measures on Poland until a verdict is issued in a rule-of-law case brought against Poland by the European Commission.

Under the interim measures, announced on July 14, Poland must suspend the operations of the Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Chamber, since, according to CJEU, Poland’s system for disciplining judges violates EU law.