Poland does not rule out French-style restrictions for non-vaccinated

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The government has refused to rule out introducing France-style restrictions on unvaccinated people.

From August 1 in France people who are unable to prove that they have been vaccinated against Covid will be barred from some public venues, including restaurants, cinemas and shopping malls.

Government spokesperson Piotr Mueller told the Polsat News broadcaster that the imposition of such restrictions in Poland would be significant but at the moment the government could not rule it out owing to the changeable character of the Covid virus.

“This would be a far-reaching decision, but at this time I’m unable to fully exclude this because the past 18 months have taught us that the coronavirus evolves in many ways,” Mueller said.

He also said that decisions on the compulsory vaccination of medical staff were expected this or next week.