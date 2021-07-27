COVID-19: 106 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 106 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,882,327 including 153,671 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,619 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 7 new fatalities – 1 from COVID-19 alone and 6 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,249.

According to the ministry, 84,492 people are quarantined and 2,653,407 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,619 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 33,843,941 vaccine doses have been administered and 17,040,924 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 46 out of 610 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 195,431,209 coronavirus cases, 4,184,307 deaths and 177,255,638 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 35,287,269, India has the second most with 31,440,951 cases and Brazil third with 19,707,662.