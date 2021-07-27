Polish companies do not intend to continue remote work model, study shows

A report by ManpowerGroup shows that Polish companies do not intend to continue the remote working model. They declare that 88 pct of employees will return to stationary work, and only 9 pct of them will be offered a job in a hybrid model. Companies explain this with concerns about the well-being of employees and the quality of cooperation with them.

According to the “Talent Shortage” report, almost every fourth employer in Poland is afraid that performing tasks outside the office adversely affects the well-being of employees. Companies’ concerns are mainly related to the drop in productivity (18 pct) and the quality of cooperation in remote teams (20 pct). Concerns related to working outside the company’s premises are not reported by 22 pct of entrepreneurs.

According to the study, employers predict that 88 pct of their employees will return to work permanently at the companys’ premises within the next 6-12 months. Only 9 pct of employees are expected to be offered to work in a hybrid model.

Entrepreneurs point out that due to the nature of the tasks performed, many functions in their companies cannot be performed outside the workplace. Almost 8 out of 10 employers in Poland say that most positions in their organisations require a daily presence in the company.

In order to make the positions that require daily attendance to the workplace more flexible, 39 pct of employers intend to introduce flexible working hours and 33 pct of companies declare to combine remote work with performing tasks at the company’s premises.

“The compromise seems to be the introduction or maintenance of a hybrid work model on a larger scale. It is also crucial to carefully examine the expectations and needs of employees and respond to them,” Katarzyna Pączkowska, the head of permanent recruitment at Manpower Assessed.