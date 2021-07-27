40 years of Andrzej Wajda’s “Man of Iron”

40 years ago, on July 27, 1981, the national premiere of the film “Man of Iron” directed by Andrzej Wajda “commissioned by the shipyard workers” took place. Two months earlier, at the 34th Cannes International Film Festival, the director received the Palme d’Or for this film, as well as the Ecumenical Jury Prize.

“Man of Iron ” showed without inhibitions the conflict of interest between the communist authorities and Polish society. It was awarded the Palme d’Or in Cannes not for artistic values, but out of sympathy for our anti-communist uprising” – assessed film critic Krzysztof Kłopotowski.

“Never before in the history of our cinematography has it ever happened that historical events of a breakthrough became the subject of a film. Wajda created the first synthesis of August that appeared outside of journalism. He imposed his own vision before anyone suggested a different one. He not only presented his own version of events; so that more can be achieved through the film,” film critic Małgorzata Szpakowska emphasised.

“There were scenes just repeating what happened in the shipyard. I was able to use the archival materials recorded in the shipyard in August 80, I also talked to people who started this strike “- said Wajda in an interview with the Portal of the City of Gdańsk.

“Hardly anyone knows, but the shipyard gate was built in a factory in Warsaw and we shot pictures there. I was asked about the smallest details: how was the box hung, whether the colours were good, when the gate was closed with a hinge at the top or at the bottom. so that it all looks as exactly as in the shipyard “Jerzy Borowczak, who was a consultant in the production of the film, told the Polish Press Agency.

“I wanted the film to go out into the world, to be understood abroad. So I decided that it would be good for the hero played by Jerzy Radziwiłowicz to tell how the strike started. We organiszed it this way: on the one hand, there was Jerzy Borowczak, who actually started it. Strike 80. And he spoke to the French television camera, while Radziwiłowicz was in front of the camera. Borowczak recalled how he started the strike. When he finished speaking, I made a sign and Radziwiłowicz repeated what he had just heard – from memory, as if he remembered what happened here. Thanks to this, and thanks to the natural open air locations in the shipyard, it was so real on the screen ” said Wajda.

The first screening at the Documentary Film Studio in Warsaw took place on May 6, 1981 – three weeks before the Cannes triumph. “This way of making a film had both good and bad sides. Good, because the picture managed to capture everything that was happening in Poland at that time,” recalled journalist Jan Strękowski.

“Man of Iron” featured authentic characters – such as the leaders of the strike in the Shipyard Lech Wałęsa, Anna Walentynowicz, or the first secretary of the provincial committee of the Polish United Workers’ Party in Gdańsk, Tadeusz Fiszbach, who appeared in the film, playing themselves.

“If someone wants to find out what it really was, they will reach for this film” critic Aleksander Jackiewicz wrote. “Because not the so-called objective testimonies are the most important, but authentic testimonies, where you hear the tumult of events and the breathless, local, untuned voice of the rapporteur ” he explained.

“Man of Iron” was among 21 films selected by Martin Scorsese for a series of screenings in the United States and Canada entitled “Martin Scorsese Presents: Masterpieces of Polish Cinema”.