Polish ambassador who saved Jews was born 130 years ago

130 years ago, on July 27, 1891, Aleksander Ładoś, a diplomat and consular officer, was born. He was a member and informal leader of the Bern Group, which issued illegal Latin American passports to Jews from ghettos in 1941-1943.

Aleksander Ładoś came from Lviv, where in 1910 he began studying history at the city’s University.

After the outbreak of WWI, he co-organised the Eastern Legion. He was arrested in the fall of 1914 and sent to prison in Nowy Targ, Southern Poland, from which he was released, and was ordered to leave Galicia. He made his way to Switzerland, where he completed his studies in Friborg.

He returned to Poland in 1919 and took a job at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was the head of the press department.

In the years 1920-1921 he was the secretary of the Polish delegation during the peace talks in Riga, which ended the Polish-Bolshevik war. Then he became the Polish ambassador to Latvia. After the May coup in 1926, he was demoted, which resulted in him receiving the post of consul general in Munich.

When he was dismissed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from 1931 he advised the Swiss concern Hydro Nitro. At the same time, he took up journalism – he criticised Józef Beck’s foreign policy, while favouring Władysław Sikorski.

When Sikorski became prime minister, he appointed Ładoś as minister without portfolio, and then as Poland’s representative in Switzerland.

In October 1939, Ładoś joined the Polish government-in-exile in Paris as a minister without portfolio, and at the end of December he was appointed head of the mission in Bern.

“The person of Aleksander Ładoś is known to historians with all its complexity, but the scale of his operation hidden under the rather banal code name ‘Passport affairs’ was unknown,” Jakub Kumoch, the then Polish ambassador to Switzerland, told the Polish Press Agency in 2019.

“We found documents that suggest that Polish diplomats and their Jewish collaborators attempted to save 8,000-10,000 people and that they invented citizenship forging as a rescue method that was then used by others,” he pointed out.

The group headed by Aleksander Ładoś forged Latin American, predominantly Paraguayan passports, which were then smuggled into Nazi German-occupied Poland.

In December 2019 a list of names of 3,262 holders of passports issued by the Ładoś Group was presented at the Pilecki Institute in Warsaw. However, it is estimated that from 5,000 to 7,000 names of recipients of the passports remain unknown.