Story of two loves: Warsaw Rising insurgent from famous photo found in NYC

Bolesław Biega, nom de guerre “Pałąk”, the commander of the “Kiliński” battalion during the Warsaw Rising 1944, became main hero in a tale of two loves – both in different, yet in difficult times.

He was wounded on the first day of the fights by a German machine-gun bullet while reaching out for a box of ammo.

This year, every child in a Polish school will get the poster of him and his fiancee, Alicja Treutler, alias “Jarmuż” (Kale). Mr Biega was encouraged to get married by his superior commander.

This is a famous photograph. Although there were hundreds of wedding ceremonies taking place during the Rising, only this one was immortalised on film and became a symbol.

Many years later, after the Rising the photo became iconic. Mr Biega’s wife passed away two years ago. Representatives of the Polish diaspora in New York City were trying to get in touch with Mr Biega, but this turned out to be more difficult than anticipated.

Finally, “Pałąk” was found once the American press told a story of another love – love in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic in a nursing home, with Bolesław Biega and his new love in the leading roles.

These stories taken straight out of a Hollywood movie took place in real life. And for Mr Biega, it brought another happy ending.