New terminal to boost capacity of port in Gdańsk by 50 percent

The construction of the new Baltic Hub 3 terminal will increase the transhipment capacity in the port of Gdańsk, northern Poland, by 1.5 mln TEU (unit of cargo capacity used for container ships and ports), to a total of 4.5 mln TEU per year. The terminal is to be commissioned in mid-2024.

Polish ports aspire to handle a larger share of Polish-Saudi Arabian trade: Minister

see more

The results of the competition procedure were announced on Monday, as the competition committee accepted the offer of DCT Gdańsk S.A. The construction of the new terminal is slated to start in the second half of 2022.

As part of the investment, the value of which is approximately PLN 2 bn, the port will be expanded by a 717-metre long and an 18-metre deep quay, as well as by a 36 ha square.

Additionally, as part of the Baltic Hub 3 project, seven quay cranes, capable of loading and unloading the largest ships in the world, and 20 RMG automatic cranes, which will be remotely operated by operators, will be purchased.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stressed that the benefits of the project in the Gdańsk port would be enormous. In his opinion, “not only the Tri-City, but also the region of Pomerania and entire Poland will benefit from the development of the maritime industry here on the Baltic Sea.”

DCT Gdańsk is currently the largest container terminal in the Baltic Sea. It was launched in 2007 and at that time, its annual transhipment capacity was 500,000 TEU.

As it stands, it is capable of reloading over 3 mln TEU per year. In April 2021, the company announced that since its opening in 2007, DCT Gdańsk had handled 15 mln TEU.