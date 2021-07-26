Poland to help Germany with flood relief

Poland sent to Germany a firefighting rescue team and 70 devices to dry out flooded property on Monday to help with flood relief, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced.

PM offers help to Germany struggling with flood: official

see more

During the worst flooding in decades, caused by storms and heavy rains, at least 170 people have been killed in Germany. Many homes, bridges, roads and railways have been destroyed. The floods have also affected Belgium.

Earlier in June, PM Morawiecki sent condolences to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and promised the assistance of Polish emergency services. Aid was also offered to Belgium.

Apart from regular duties, the firefighters will deliver humanitarian aid to North Rhine-Westphalia, the region most severely stricken by water. According to Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński, the convoy is set to head for Germany as soon as on Monday.