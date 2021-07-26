Poland to set up compensation fund for adverse effects of Covid jabs

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

The Polish government will adopt a draft law on Tuesday setting up a compensation fund to help people who have experienced vaccine adverse events (VAEs) after being inoculated against the coronavirus as well as other diseases.

Compensation will be offered after a positive decision of the Patients’ Ombudsman, within 60 from filing a relevant motion by the patient.

The money offered to patients suffering from VAEs will range from PLN 10,000 to PLN 100,000 (EUR 2,176 – 21,760), depending on the time of hospitalisation.

People who have experienced such events but did not require hospitalisation will be able to apply for a smaller compensation of PLN 3,000 (EUR 653).

The new fund will be supported by pharmaceutical companies and warehouses who have signed agreements with Poland for the delivery of vaccines, and by the government’s Covid-19 fund.

The compensation fund will also pay out money to people who suffered from VAEs due to taking other vaccines, not related to Covid-19.