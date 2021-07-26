DCT Gdańsk wins Port of Gdańsk tender

"This third stage of the port's expansion, a further terminal along with a fourth, which is already on the horizon, is an excellent opportunity to create an interconnected network of various rail, road and sea routes that will increase the reloading potential and increase interest in Poland as a logistics hub for this part of Europe," said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, present at the ceremony.

Jan Dzban/PAP

DCT Gdańsk has been announced as the winner of a tender run by the Port of Gdańsk for the lease of new land to be reclaimed from the Baltic Sea as part of the port’s expansion.

A ceremony was held on Monday at the Port of Gdańsk’s management authority to announce the tender’s winner.

The building of the new Baltic Hub 3 terminal will involve the creation of a third deepwater wharf, increasing the port’s reloading capacity by 1.5 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) to a total of 4.5 million TEU a year.

Within the investment, valued at about PLN 2 billion (EUR 435 million), a deepwater wharf of 717m in length and 18m in depth will be created as well as 36 hectares of surface area.

The start of the expansion works is scheduled for the second half of 2022 with an expected launch date of mid-2024.

