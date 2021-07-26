Poland among countries condemning human rights violation in Cuba

The foreign ministers of the US and twenty other countries, including Poland, condemned the mass arrests in Cuba and called for the restoration of full internet functionality for the country’s citizens.

Poland’s role halting Russian use of NS2 as a ‘weapon’: Deputy FM

see more

Anti-government protests have been going on in Cuba for several weeks.

The joint statement was issued by the governments of: Austria, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Guatemala, Greece, Honduras, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, South Korea, Ukraine, and the US.

“The US stands with democracies around the world, who are speaking with one voice to condemn mass arrests and detentions of protestors in Cuba. We join our partners in calling on the Cuban government to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Cubans,” wrote the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Twitter.

The U.S. stands with democracies around the world, who are speaking with one voice to condemn mass arrests and detentions of protestors in Cuba. We join our partners in calling on the Cuban government to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Cubans.

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 26, 2021

Last week, the US sanctioned the Cuban minister of security and an interior ministry special forces unit for alleged human rights violations during the crackdown on anti-government protests earlier this month.

Protests have erupted in the wake of the economic crisis in Cuba, the actions of the authorities during the pandemic and the recent restrictions on civil rights. Hundreds of anti-government activists have been arrested.