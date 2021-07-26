Polish 3×3 basketball players lost against the Netherlands 20:22 after extra time in their sixth match at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, and their situation in the tournament has become extremely difficult.

Tokyo Olympics: Poland defeats Russians at 3×3 basketball event

see more

After the basic time, there was a draw at 20:20. Michael Hicks was the best scorer of Poland, tallying eight points.

Earlier on Monday, the Poles lost to China 19:21, despite leading at some point 19:15. However, it was the moment when the Polish team lost their composure, as the players started throwing the ball from unprepared positions at all costs. Their rivals took advantage of that opportunity and first caught up to the Poles and then snatched the victory in the final seconds of the match.

With two wins and four defeats, Poland takes the seventh place in the group table.

The Poles will now face Belgium on Tuesday in a last-ditch attempt to stay in the game for the Olympic medals. In the event of a loss, they will be eliminated from the tournament.

The tournament is played with the round robin system. The two best teams after seven rounds of matches will advance directly to the semi-finals; the last two are eliminated. In turn, teams from places 3-6 will play in two quarter-finals for the remaining spots.