Beachgoers dubbed ‘heroes’ after forming ‘chain of life’ to help find four-year-old feared missing at sea

Pani Katarzyna/ Sopockie WOPR

Quick-thinking holidaymakers have become online heroes after leaping into action to help find a missing four-year-old.

Beachgoers in Sopot were alerted to the girl’s absence when members of the seaside resort’s Water Rescue team appeared and began scouring the shore.

Realising the girl might have gone into the water, dozens of sunbathers ran into the sea to form a human chain, as the rescue team continued their search.

Rescuers and beachgoers searched the shallow waters for the missing four-year-old.Pani Katarzyna/ Sopockie WOPR

Writing on social media, Sopot Water Rescue (WOPR) later said: “In the blink of an eye, rescuers started forming a human chain and three rescue units, an R8 boat, a Q4 quad and an S1 car, made their way to the location.

“Rescuers, together with volunteers from the beach searched a stretch of shallow water between two rescue outposts.”

After 10 minutes of frantic searching, rescuers received a call that the girl had been found safe and well on a stretch of the beach 200m away.

Pani Katarzyna/ Sopockie WOPR

The sunbathers were alerted to the girl’s absence after seeing the Sopot Water Rescue team appear.Pani Katarzyna/ Sopockie WOPR

WOPR said: “The whole beach erupted into applause and everyone breathed a [huge] sigh of relief.”

Now internet users have dubbed the holidaymakers ‘heroes’.

Posting on the rescue team’s Facebook, one person said: “Applause for sunbathers and lifeguards. Time is of the essence in such a situation. You did a great job.”

The helpers have now been dubbed ‘heroes’.Pani Katarzyna/ Sopockie WOPR

Another wrote: “Applause for everyone involved in the action!

Yet another commented: “Reading such situations, faith in people returns.”

The incident happened just before 4pm last Tuesday.

Sopot Water Rescue said: Thank you everyone, sunbathers and police, for talking part in the search.”