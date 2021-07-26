Tax bill ready for Poland’s New Deal programme says minister

Tadeusz Kościński said that the bill, if passed, will mean that nine million citizens will "no longer need to pay Personal Income Tax (PIT) and will have PLN 9 billion (EUR 1.96 billion – PAP) lining their pockets."

Marcin Obara/PAP

A tax bill, which forms part of the New Deal plan, is ready and will include a tax allowance of up to PLN 30,000 (EUR 6,532), said the minister of finance on Monday.

Tadeusz Kościński said that the bill, if passed, will mean that nine million citizens will “no longer need to pay Personal Income Tax (PIT) and will have PLN 9 billion (EUR 1.96 billion – PAP) lining their pockets.”

Also, as of next year, entrepreneurs will pay health insurance premiums on the same terms as their employees. “We can’t have them paying a lower premium than employees,” he added.

The Polish New Deal is a government programme aimed at reviving the national economy after the Covid-19 pandemic. It envisages major investment in public infrastructure along with overhauls of the tax and healthcare systems.