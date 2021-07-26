COVID-19: Majority of Poles want restrictions for unvaccinated, shows poll

53.7 percent of Poles support restrictions for people who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a poll by United Surveys conducted for Wirtualna Polska. The website emphasised that Poles are strongly divided on specific restrictions for the unvaccinated.

Wirtualna Polska presented the results of a survey on restrictions for those unvaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday. They show that 53.7 percent of respondents are against not having any restrictions for the unvaccinated, and 41 percent of respondents believe that they should not be faced with any limitations.

Of those surveyed 40.1 percent are in favor of a ban on access to restaurants and cafes for the unvaccinated, while 54.6 percent are against this idea. The survey also shows that 58.6 percent of respondents do not support a ban on access to shopping centers for people who have not taken the jab, whilst 34.1 percent were in favor of such a solution.

According to the poll, 76.3 percent of people are against restrictions in the form of a ban on entry to medical facilities for the unvaccinated and 20.8 percent are willing to accept them. On the other hand, 30.2 percent of respondents support preventing people without the so-called COVID certificate from using trains. In turn, 61.7 percent of them do not support this idea.

The poll was carried out using the computer-assisted telephone interview (CATI) method. They were conducted on a nationwide, representative group of 1,000 Poles on July 24, 2021.