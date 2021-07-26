Tokyo Olympics: Świątek eliminated from tennis singles competition

Iga Świątek was eliminated in the second round of the tennis tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. She lost to the Spaniard Paula Badosa 3:6 and 6:7 (4-7) and now only remains involved in the mixed doubles tournament.

The match on Friday started well, but everything got complicated when Świątek held a 3:1 advantage. The Polish representative lost five more games, and her opponent from Spain managed to take the initiative.

In the second set, Świątek improved her game, but Badosa did not let up. The Pole managed to lead in a tie-break, but her opponent’s incredible endurance and service came to the fore.

The 20-year-old Świątek is placed eighth in the WTA ranking, whilst 23-year-old Badosa is 29th.

Although Iga exits the singles tournament in Tokyo her quest for a medal is still alive in mixed doubles tournament alongside partner Łukasz Kubot.