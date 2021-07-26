Poland reports 74 new coronavirus cases on Monday, no deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 74 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no deaths over the past 24 hours to Monday morning, against 82 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 305 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 304 recorded the day prior, including 45 patients on ventilators, against the total of 617 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 83,518 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,653,359 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 33,770,147 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 16,986,230 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.