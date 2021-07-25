Mixing of COVID-19 vaccines of different brands will be possible: Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Adam Niedzielski, announced that it would be possible to mix COVID-19 vaccines made by different producers, meaning that the second dose could be administered with preparation from a different company than the first one. This is another incentive for vaccination.

The minister explained that this option would be available for those who experienced undesirable reactions after the first dose.

“This would be conditioned by the report of an adverse post-vaccination reaction. So, if someone used one of the preparations, which resulted in adverse reactions, he or she can use, for example, an mRNA preparation, which means a lower risk of this reaction,” the minister emphasised.

In Poland, a total of 33,739,742 vaccine doses have been administered and 16,960,975 people have been fully vaccinated so far.