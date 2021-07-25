Longest pilgrimage to Jasna Góra shrine sets off

About 40 people set off from Pustków, northwestern Poland, on Sunday, under the 37th Szczecin Walking Pilgrimage to the Jasna Góra shrine in Częstochowa. This is the longest pilgrimage in the country, as participants will have to cover a distance of 620 kilometres to reach that southern Polish city.

As every year, the faithful march in the intention of their own and their relatives. They will have to keep a pace of an average of 35 kilometres per day to reach their goal on August 13.

Before going on the trail, the pilgrims took part in the morning mass.

This year, like in 2020, pilgrims have to comply with the COVID-19 sanitary guidelines. According to the Chief Sanitary Inspectorate, 300 people may take part in the pilgrimage, apart from those already vaccinated.

Furthermore, pilgrims will not stay at private accommodation and will rest in schools, fire stations, and tents in the parishes on their way to Częstochowa. There will be no joint meals as well, as the participants will have to prepare them on their own.

During the 37th Szczecin Walking Pilgrimage it will also be prohibited to join the pilgrim trail for a short period of time, for the sake of the participants’ health. However, it will be possible to join them on the way and continue the march until the final destination.