Number of unemployed falls below one mln: report

June brought positive economic news from the jobs market. The unemployment level fell below a million and stands at 5.9 percent for the first time since the pandemic began, according to Statistics Poland.

The “Polish Deal”, which is the government’s post covid strategy, supports this trend. The initiative assumes that new investments will generate 500,000 new jobs as well as ensuring a balanced development of the country.

This policy includes raising the income tax threshold to PLN 30,000 (EUR 6,500). The government’s policy aims to bolster investment and create new places of employment.