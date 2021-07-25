Polish 3×3 basketball players won against the representation of the Russian Olympic Committee (Russia, as a federation, was excluded from the Olympics due to the serious infringement of the anti-doping rules) 21:16 in their fourth match of the Olympic tournament in Tokyo. This is their second victory in the Olympics.

Earlier on Sunday, Poland lost against one of the favourites, Serbia, 12:15.

The match against the rival, who had the same ratio (one victory, two losses) after three matches, started unfavourably for the Polish team, who were three points down. Only after less than three and a half minutes of the game the Poles took the first lead in the match (8:7).

After five minutes and a two-point throw by Michael Hicks it was 12:11 for the Poles, who played more consistently as a team in the decisive parts of the game. The advantage was only increasing as the Polish team won comfortably 21:16.

Poland now has a 2:2 ratio. On Saturday, the first day of the competition, they lost to Latvia 14:21 and defeated Japan 20:19 after extra time. On Monday, the Polish team will play against China and the Netherlands, and conclude the group stage facing Belgium on Tuesday.

The game is played with the round robin system. The two best teams after seven rounds of matches will advance directly to the semi-finals, the last two are eliminated. In turn, teams from places 3-6 will play in two quarter-finals for the remaining spots.