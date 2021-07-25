Poland reports 82 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 1 death

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 82 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one death over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 122 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 304 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 325 recorded the day prior, including 47 patients on ventilators, against the total of 617 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 84,878 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,653,279 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 33,739,742 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 16,960,975 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.