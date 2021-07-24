In face of threats Poland strengthens its military power: Defence Min.

During his visit to the Podkarpackie region in south ast Poland, the Minister of National Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak, said that in face of threats, Poland was building its military power by increasing the number of troops and purchases of new equipment.

The Minister attended a celebration of the Podkarpacie Brigade, a unit of the Territorial Defence Forces (WOT). Mr Błaszczak encouraged young people to join the army and added that currently the number of Polish troops had exceeded 111, 000.

“I would like to thank all soldiers for their service. Many times they have proven that the soldiers of the Territorial Defence Forces are always ready, always close by, not only during the pandemic, when they volunteered to help people, and to serve at hospitals, but also during floods and other natural disasters. The soldiers of the Territorial Defence Forces were always there, they always extended a helping hand to those who needed it,” said the Minister.

Minister also announced that due to a large number of new applicants, the second brigade of Territorial Defence Forces would be established in the Podkarpackie region.

During the celebrations Minister Błaszczak also talked about the geopolitical situation.

“We know very well what is happening east of our borders, we know the threats. We also know that recently, our allies have decided to proceed with the building of the Nord Stream 2 – a gaspipe of a political rather than economic nature.” He added that Russia would use its profits from gas sales to finance its military power.

“Therefore, the Law and Justice government has decided that Poland shall increase the number of its troops and purchase modern equipment. This is an answer to threats concerning our security and our development,” emphasised Mr Błaszczak.

The Minister recalled that in 2015, when the Law and Justice party came to power, there were 95,000 soldiers in the Polish army, while currently that number has increased to over 111,000 plus an additional 30 thousand troops of the Territorial Defence Forces.

The minister said that a big and well equipped army “serves as a deterrent for a potential aggressor”. He listed the purchases of the Patriot missile system, the HIMARS high mobility artillery rocket system, an agreement to purchase F-35 fighter jets, and the intention of purchasing 250 units of the latest model of M1A2 Abrams tanks from the United States.

“I would like to encourage everyone, who still has not decided what to do with their life, to join the Polish army. Our goal is to have at least 250,000 regular troops, 50,000 soldiers of the Territorial Defence Forces, and modern equipment,” concluded the Minister.