Positions of Poland and France on Nord Stream 2 are similar: President Duda

“The positions of Poland and France on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are similar,” President Andrzej Duda, who spoke in Tokyo with French President Emmanuel Macron, said.

The President told Polish Radio that the conversation concerned, among other things, the US-German agreement on Nord Stream 2.

“It was very interesting,” he assessed, stressing that “completion of the pipeline will worsen the security situation of the European Union.”

“We all realise that we must somehow neutralise the negative effects of this unfortunate agreement… which will probably lead to the completion of Nord Stream 2. This will certainly worsen the energy and overall security… in the European Union and in our part of Europe,” the President emphasised.

Andrzej Duda expressed his hope that Poland and France would work together in this matter.

The presidents of Poland and France also discussed the situation in Ukraine, the European Union and the Sahel region, as well as the possibility of military and energy cooperation.