Polish teenager saves German firefighter from flood

Bartek Zarębski, a Polish teenager, found himself in a dangerous place at the right time to save a German firefighter from a rapid flood that was running down one of the steep streets in Altena, Germany.

A German daily “Bild” reported the story.

When the water flooded the town, two firefighters were attempting to free a man trapped in his car. The current of the flood water was so strong that it carried one of the fire fighters along the street.

A 15-year old Pole, Bartek Zalewski, happened to witness the event. Bartek ran into the water, caught the firefighter’s limb and pulled him to safety.

“I was scared, but I had to do it. I did not think long. I wanted to do it. Everyone in my place would behave in the same way,” said Bartek in an interview with Bild.

The whole event has been captured on camera and published by Build on their Twitter account.

Obwohl Bartek Zarebski erst 15 Jahre alt ist, ist er ein ganz großer Held. Der Schüler zog einen Feuerwehrmann aus den Wassermassen und rettete ihm so das Leben. #Fluthelden #BILDLive pic.twitter.com/KiBvuxsSXn

— BILD (@BILD) July 23, 2021

Last week, heavy rains and thunderstorms resulted in a devastating flood in the North Rhine-Westphalia region in Germany. At least 175 people died. Some areas are still without power and drinking water.