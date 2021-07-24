President Duda meets Japanese PM

During his visit to Japan, President Andrzej Duda met with the Prime Minister of the country, Yoshihide Suga. The conversation concerned the international affairs and relations between Warsaw and Tokyo.

Security issues related to the actions of Russia and China are of particular interest to the leaders of both countries. Poland is also seeking support from the Japanese government for the Three Seas Initiative.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared that his country was interested in participating in the Three Seas project. Japan may become another partner, next to the United States and Germany, in the forum for cooperation between 12 Central European countries. President Andrzej Duda told Polish Radio that the Japanese government considers cooperation with Poland strategically important.

“I am glad because the Prime Minister of Japan very strongly emphasised the strategic role of cooperation with Poland when it comes to the countries of Central Europe and the European Union in general,” the President reported, adding that Mr Suga “stressed the very great interest of the Japanese government in our activities in the Three Seas region.”

The support of the Japanese government signifies the green light for Japanese companies to invest, mainly in cyberspace, infrastructure and energy. President Andrzej Duda talked about it with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during the Minister’s visit to Warsaw in May.

Poland is also seeking the participation of Japan in the process of Poland’s energy transformation, and Japan is committed to gaining, through Poland and the Visegrad Group, the support of the European Union for the idea of ​​a free trade zone in the Indian Ocean region. The zone would connect the developing countries of South Asia and East Africa.

Poland and Japan have been linked since 2015 by a strategic partnership, under which meetings of leaders and ministers of both countries are held. They include talks on political, economic, scientific and cultural cooperation.

Poland expects the Japanese Prime Minister to visit the country soon.