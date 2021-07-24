Polish state and energy giants sign coal assets separation agreement

Polish largest energy companies, including PGE, Tauron, Enea and Energa have signed a cooperation agreement with the Polish state on the separation and consolidation of their coal assets under the National Energy Security Agency (NABE), announced the State Assets Ministry. The agreement outlines the framework for the coal assets separation and defines cooperation concerning the development of the optimal operating model for NABE.

According to the State Assets Ministry, the agreement will enable the energy companies to separate their coal assets in a unified way, allow a choice of one professional consultant for all entities, and will optimise the cost of the whole operation.

On their part, the energy companies declared mutual exchange of indispensable information, including information related to organisational structure, and the implementation of the processes concerning the transformation.

“The parties understand the need for coordination of the coal asset integration process and their consolidation under NABE’s management,” says the joint announcement.

The separated coal assets will be consolidated under the PGE Mining and Conventional Energy company, which ultimately will operate under the name of National Energy Security Agency (NABE).

Future of Polish energy assets

According to the President of PGE, Wojciech Dąbrowski, the agreement is a “milestone” in the process of separating coal assets from the Polish energy companies and on the way to establishing NABE.

“The future of the Polish energy industry, the potential of Polish energy companies, and their future investments in renewable energy sources, depend on the effectiveness and the speed of this project,” emphasised Mr Dąbrowski.

He mentioned that PGE is in the process of transformation towards low and zero-emission energy sources, which would not be possible without the separation of coal assets.

The separation of coal assets should help raise financing for green projects as fossil fuels deter banks from providing financing.