Poland reports 122 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 6 deaths

Poland recorded 122 new confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 108 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 325 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 324 recorded the day prior, including 49 patients on ventilators, against the total of 616 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 85,506 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,653,221 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 33,641,540 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 16,881,997 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.