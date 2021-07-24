COVID-19: 122 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 122 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,882,006 including 153,604 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,541 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 6 new fatalities – 2 from COVID-19 alone and 4 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,241.

According to the ministry, 85,506 people are quarantined and 2,653,221 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,604 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Saturday, a total of 33,641,540 vaccine doses have been administered and 16,881,997 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 49 out of 616 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 194,105,303 coronavirus cases, 4,161,409 deaths and 176,188,197 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 35,283,075, India has the second most with 31,332,159 cases and Brazil third with 19,632,443.