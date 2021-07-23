Radio Liberty journalist and Belsat reporter released from detention in Belarus

On Friday, Ales Dashchynsky and Hanna Halota were released from detention in Minsk, Belarus.

Working for opposition media heavily oppressed by Alexander Lukashenko’s regime, both journalists were detained under criminal charges.

Although Mr Daschynsky and Ms Halota were released, their colleagues Ihar Illiash (Belsat), Oleh Hruzdylovych (Radio Liberty) and Inna Studzinska (Radio Liberty) remain in custody.

Mr Daschynsky told Radio Liberty that the release on Friday evening came as a surprise. He was compelled to sign a document obliging him to refrain from leaving his residence and spreading information on the course of the investigation. Moreover, the document obliged him to report for future interrogations. The Radio Liberty journalist continues to hold the status of a suspect under the criminal case.

Concerning Inna Studzinka, she continues her hunger strike for the third day demanding to allow her lawyer to visit her, as Radio Liberty reported.