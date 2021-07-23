FinMin says debt can but reduced, but not soon

Tadeusz Kościński wrote in a column published on Friday on the Interia portal that the 2020 budget was planned with no deficit but that the pandemic stymied those plans. The resultant deficit amounted to PLN 85 billion (EUR 18.58 billion).

Marcin Obara/PAP

Poland’s finance minister has said he is convinced the country’s additional debt burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic can be reduced, but it cannot be done soon as that might stifle a resurgent economy.

Tadeusz Kościński wrote in a column published on Friday on the Interia portal that the 2020 budget was planned with no deficit but that the pandemic stymied those plans. The resultant deficit amounted to PLN 85 billion (EUR 18.58 billion).

“Many difficult decisions stood behind this deficit and the money granted to companies in the form of shields,” Kościński wrote. “Greater expenditures meant aid to businesspeople and support for the health service, but added to the level of debt.”

“A return to the pathway of consolidating public finances is planned only after the year 2023,” he continued.

The finance minister noted that the increased debt over the last year is a result of government efforts to maintain the economy in the best possible shape during the pandemic.

“We have already shown before the pandemic that we can manage to limit the debt when the economy is in good condition,” he wrote. “In the years 2015-2019, we managed to reduce debt in relation to the size of our economy by almost 8 percent. That’s why I am convinced that we will manage to reduce that additional debt quickly.”

He warned, however, that this could not be done in the short term. “That could stifle a resurgent economy,” he wrote. “That message has come from the mouths of many economists and organisations such as the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) and the IMF (International Monetary Fund).”

The Sejm, the lower house of parliament, approved the government’s report on the execution of the state budget in 2020 on Friday.

According to the Finance Ministry, budget revenue was close to PLN 420 billion (EUR 91.8 billion) in 2020 and spending was at PLN 505 billion (EUR 110.4 billion), producing a deficit of nearly PLN 85 billion (EUR 18.6 billion).