Tokyo Olympics: Polish rowers advance

Already before the official opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, Polish rowers have advanced to the finals and semi-finals in their respective rowing categories.

Mirosław Ziętarski and Mateusz Biskup won the qualifiers defeating their Swiss rivals. Ziętarski and Biskup are bracing up for Monday’s semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Dominik Czaja, Wiktor Chabel, Szymon Pośnik and Fabian Barański did an equally good job advancing to the final race taking part on Tuesday.

The women’s four, namely Agnieszka Kobus-Zawojska, Marta Wieliczko, Maria Sajdak and Katarzyna Zillmann, will also compete on Tuesday. In their last race, they came second, ahead of the Italian team, but behind the Chinese team which delivered outstanding performance.

Rowing fans are having a Saturday full of emotions ahead of them, for it is on that day that Polish double scull (Jerzy Kowalski, Artur Mikołajczewski), women’s quadruple-scull (Joanna Dittmann, Olga Michałkiewicz, Monika Chabel, Maria Wierzbowska) and men’s quadruple-scull (Mateusz Wilangowski, Mikołaj Burda, Marcin Brzeziński, Michał Szpakowski) will show what they are made of.