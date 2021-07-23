US State Dept. counselor proposes cooperation on energy security

The State Department added that Chollet (R) had met with Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz, the government's commissioner for energy infrastructure, Piotr Naimski, and Senate Speaker Tomasz Grodzki (2L) in order to propose a cooperative approach to Polish and regional energy security as well as facing the climate crisis.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

During his visit to Warsaw, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet proposed a cooperative approach towards strengthening Polish and regional energy security, the US State Department reported on Friday.

A State Department communique issued after Chollet’s three-day visit to Warsaw stated that the trip was aimed at emphasising the strong relationship between Poland and the USA.

The State Department added that Chollet had met with Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz, the government’s commissioner for energy infrastructure, Piotr Naimski, and Senate Speaker Tomasz Grodzki in order to propose a cooperative approach to Polish and regional energy security as well as facing the climate crisis.

Chollet also expressed appreciation for Poland’s role in opposing Russian aggression and promoting democracy in Belarus as well as stressing the importance of further strengthening democratic institutions and media freedom.

During his visit, the advisor to the secretary of state said in an interview with private TV station TVN that he took “very seriously” the issue of the fate of the station’s broadcasting licence and had raised the matter during talks. He also said that the lack of a licence would affect future American investments.

According to media reports, the main subject of Chollet’s visit to Warsaw, and earlier to Kiev, was an agreement with Germany over the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline (NS2). Like other State Department officials, Chollet underscored that an agreement struck with Berlin was aimed at mitigating the pipeline’s negative effects and sending Russia a message that it could not use gas as a weapon.

On Wednesday, Washington and Berlin agreed to end a long-standing dispute over NS2 under which the United States agreed to lift its sanctions on companies involved in the project. In exchange, Germany pledged to invest in Ukrainian projects and to impose sanctions on Russia should Moscow adopt a hostile policy.