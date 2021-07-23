Tokyo Olympics: Let the Games begin

With mountain biker Maja Włoszczowska and swimmer Paweł Korzeniowski as its flag-bearers, the Polish national team entered the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony in grand style.

President Andrzej Duda took part in the ceremony. On Saturday, the President will personally support Polish athletes during the competitions at the Olympics.

“Using common sense, the adopted standards, we must show that we are not afraid of the coronavirus pandemic overcoming us. We brought friendship, we brought gratitude and faith in the sporting competition that will take place here during the Olympic Games,” said the president.

The Polish national team, but also fans, count on a sack full of medals.

Marcin Urbaś, an athlete and Poland’s public broadcaster TVP’ expert said that “there can be 3-4 medals from the hammer throwers alone. We have many other candidates too. We have Piotrek Lisk, who could reach the podium, we have Marysia Andrejczyk, who has the best result in the world this year, and the second in history, in the javelin throw.”

For his part, Przemysław Zamojski, a member of the Polish national basketball team said that “we focus on our work that we have to do. We want to play the best game possible. We want to play the tournament of our lives.”

With the breathtaking opening ceremony of the Olympic Games behind us, now it is all about giving the national team a good time of cheering, for according to Associated Press estimates, Poland can count on 22 medals.