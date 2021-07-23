Next COVID-19 lockdown might be regional: health min

Poland may consider local COVID-19 lockdown regimes depending on the vaccination rates in a given region, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said during an interview with a commercial broadcaster Polsat News on Friday.

He added that “when making decisions on a potential lockdown we will take into account the vaccination rate in a given region”. “This rate will be analysed as the first factor in such decisions,” the Health Minister emphasised.

Later at a press conference on Friday, he said that the capacity of the health service could be another factor taken into account when deciding on lockdowns. “When it comes to lockdowns, the threat to the capacity of the healthcare system is a criterion for introducing potential restrictions,” the health minister said.

“When we are close to reaching this capacity, we introduce restrictions to lower the number of new infections and pressure on hospitals,” Adam Niedzielski stressed.

However, according to the Health Minister, hospitals may not be as busy as during the previous waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, as vaccinations have visibly reduced the need for hospitalisation.







“When we compare a potential fourth wave with the second and the third, we are facing a much lower risk of introducing restrictions since pressure on hospitals will be lower,” he stated.

The country is bracing itself for a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus gains dominance. On Thursday, Mr Niedzielski said the fourth wave of the pandemic would peak at the end of the summer holidays, citing Health Ministry forecasts.

Despite Poland’s vaccination programme starting in December, not even half of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated so far, and interest in vaccinations is dropping significantly owing to falling infection rates. In general, eastern, south-eastern and north-eastern regions of Poland have seen lower vaccination rates.

Poland was hit hard by the third wave of COVID-19 infections in the spring, with daily deaths often exceeding 500 and daily infection rates above 30,000.