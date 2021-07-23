Karol Nawrocki appointed new head of Institute of National Remembrance

On Friday the Senate agreed to elect Karol Nawrocki as the head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN). 52 senators supported him, 47 were against, and one senator abstained. Later on the newly appointed head took an oath before the Sejm (Polish lower house of parliament) and officially became the head of IPN.

“This decision of the Senate is a great honour and a great obligation for me,” Karol Nawrocki said, right after the vote in the Senate.

Dr Karol Nawrocki is a 38-year-old historian working at the University of Gdańsk, a social activist, a specialist in human resources management, from 2017 director of the Museum of the Second World War in Gdańsk and from June 1, 2021 deputy head of the Institute of National Remembrance. He was appointed as the head of the IPN by the Sejm on May 28.

Before the Senate’s decision on this matter, Dr Nawrocki had to answer questions from senators in a hearing. On Friday, there was a debate on the history of Poland, including the transformations of 1989, as well as the functioning of the IPN in the last 20 years and its future.

The head of the Institute of National Remembrance, elected by the Sejm, emphasised in the Senate that the history of Poland and the politics of remembrance related to it require national consent and cooperation in the name of the truth about the Polish experience of the 20th century totalitarian systems: German nazism and Soviet communism.

“The Institute of National Remembrance is an institutional embodiment of Poland’s independence and sovereignty in the context of running its own, also sovereign, historical narrative,” Mr Nawrocki emphasised.