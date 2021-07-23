Polish parliament passes law on reconstruction of Saxon Palace

On Friday, the Sejm [Polish parliament’s Lower House] passed an act on the preparation and implementation of investments regarding the reconstruction of the Saxon Palace, Brühl Palace and tenement houses at Królewska Street in Warsaw.

Most Poles in favour of reconstruction of Saxon Palace: poll

see more

234 deputies voted in favour of the act, 173 were against and 35 abstained.

The reconstruction of the Saxon Palace is to be part of the commemoration of the hundredth anniversary of Poland regaining independence, celebrated in 2018.

The draft act on the preparation and implementation of investments related to the reconstruction of the Saxon Palace, which is a presidential legislative initiative, was prepared by a special team appointed by the head of the Office of the President of the Republic of Poland in cooperation with the “Independent” Programme Office.

The palace, erected as a result of the expansion of the 17th-century palace of Jan Andrzej Morsztyn (a leading poet of the Polish Baroque), was rebuilt many times in the following centuries. During the Second Polish Republic, it was the seat of the General Staff of the Polish Army.

After the destruction of the Saxon Palace by the Germans at the end of December 1944, the only trace of it remained a fragment of the three central arcades with the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier – a symbolic grave commemorating the nameless soldiers who died in the defence of Poland and the celebration site of the most important national holidays.