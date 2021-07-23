Poland reports 108 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 4 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 108 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 4 deaths over the past 24h to Friday morning, against 126 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 324 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 329 recorded the day prior, including 52 patients on ventilators, against the total of 616 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 84,546 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,653,172 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 33,482,067 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 16,759,941 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.