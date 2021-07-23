President Duda meets Japanese Emperor

President Andrzej Duda, who is visiting Japan, was received in an audience by the Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Friday. He will then take part in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

Earlier, Andrzej Duda met with Thomas Bach, chairman of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

On Thursday, during the ceremony at the Embassy of Poland in Tokyo, the President awarded the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland – for outstanding services in the development of the automotive industry in Poland and activities for Polish-Japanese cultural cooperation – the Representative Director of Toyota Takeshi Uchiyamada.

The President also visited the Fukudenkai centre in Tokyo, which in the years 1920-1922 provided aid to several hundred “Siberian orphans”, i.e. children and grandchildren of Polish deportees to Siberia. Initially, the centre helped children and now it also supports lonely elderly people.

The visit to Japan also includes a meeting between the President and the Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, scheduled for Saturday.