Next lockdown might be regional health minister says

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland may consider local lockdown regimes depending on the vaccination rate in a given region, the health minister has said.

The country is bracing itself for a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic as the Delta variant of the virus gains dominance.

On Thursday, Niedzielski said the fourth wave of the pandemic would peak at the end of the summer holidays, citing Health Ministry forecasts. Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Adam Niedzielski told the private television broadcaster Polsat News on Friday that “when making decisions on a potential lockdown we’ll take into account the vaccination rate in a given region.

“This rate will be analysed as the first factor in such decisions,” Niedzielski added.

On Thursday, Niedzielski said the fourth wave of the pandemic would peak at the end of the summer holidays, citing Health Ministry forecasts.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Despite Poland’s vaccination programme starting in December, not even half of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated so far, and interest in vaccinations is dropping significantly owing to falling infection rates.

In general, eastern, south-eastern and north-eastern regions of Poland have seen lower vaccination rates.

Poland was hit hard by the third wave of coronavirus infections in the spring, with daily deaths often exceeding 500 and daily infection rates above 30,000.