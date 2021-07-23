Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya commemorates Polish hero in Washington

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, one of the leaders of the Belarusian opposition, laid flowers at the Tadeusz Kościuszko monument near the White House in Washington. Polish and Lithuanian ambassadors in Washington and the US ambassador to Minsk attended the ceremony.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya met in Washington with senior representatives of Joe Biden’s administration, including the heads of the Department of State and the National Security Council. The opposition leader also spoke with numerous representatives of Congress, government institutions and think tanks.

“On the one hand, we need more pressure on the regime through sanctions and investigations into crimes committed by criminals from Belarus. On the other hand, we need the support of civil society,” the leader of the opposition to the Lukashenko regime said.

Together with 🇺🇸 Amb. @USAmbBelarus, 🇱🇹 Amb. @AudraPlepyte, 🇵🇱 Amb. @AmbWilczek we laid flowers to the monument of Tadevush Kastsiushka, a hero that unites Belarus, the US, Lithuania, & Poland. Now Belarusians courageously fight for liberty & freedom as Kastsiushka did. pic.twitter.com/c5GPQYS32j

— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) July 22, 2021

She recalled that Tadeusz Kościuszko stood for human rights and the rule of law and that everyone who supports the Belarusian people in their struggle is like Kościuszko.

“It was Ms Tsikhanouskaya’s initiative to lay flowers at the Tadeusz Kościuszko monument in Washington, she invited the Lithuanian ambassador and me to this ceremony. It was very important to us, because Kościuszko is a symbol and hero of these three nations – Poland, Lithuania and Belarus, but also America, which is why Ambassador Julie Fisher was with us,” Piotr Wilczek Polish ambassador to Washington said.

Today, 🇵🇱 @AmbWilczek, ⚪🔴⚪ Sviatlana @Tsihanouskaya, 🇱🇹 Amb. @AudraPlepyte and 🇺🇸 @USAmbBelarus Julie Fisher laid flowers at the General Tadeusz Kosciuszko Statue in Washington, D.C.

Our nations are united by a shared history and a democratic future.#StandWithBelarus ✌ pic.twitter.com/v6tGjBNkvW

— Embassy of Poland U.S. (@PolishEmbassyUS) July 22, 2021