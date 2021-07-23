COVID-19: 108 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 108 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,881,948 including 153,541 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,521 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 4 new fatalities – 2 from COVID-19 alone and 2 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,235.

According to the ministry, 84,546 people are quarantined and 2,653,172 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,541 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Friday, a total of 33,482,067 vaccine doses have been administered and 16,759,941 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 52 out of 616 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 193,463,126 coronavirus cases, 4,152,558 deaths and 175,767,992 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 35,213,594, India has the second most with 31,293,062 cases and Brazil third with 19,524,092.