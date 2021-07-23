Union of Poles in Belarus plans demonstrations supporting Andżelika Borys

The Head of the Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB), Andżelika Borys, has been held in custody for nearly four months. Currently, she is incarcerated in Zhodzina, near the Belarusian capital, but previously, she was imprisoned in Grodno and Minsk. Activists of ZPB plan to organise demonstrations in Polish cities to show support to the leader of ZPB.

Ms Borys was sentenced to 15 days in prison for organising an “illegal mass event.” The Belarusian authorities recognised the organisation of a traditional annual Kaziuki fair in the city of Grondo as such a violation. Later, she was charged with “inciting national hatred” punishable by up to 12 years in prison.

Andżelika Borys was arrested in March along with Andrzej Poczobut and Polish minority activists Irena Biernacka, Maria Tiszkowska and Anna Paniszewa. The five activists were met with criminal proceedings in line with Belarus’ Penal Code Article 130 paragraph 3 speaking of “deliberate actions aimed at inciting race-, nation-, religion- or other socially-based hostility”.

The website “znadniemna.pl” writes that “the accusations are absurd”. The Main Board of the Union of Poles in Belarus decided to organise demonstrations in various Polish cities on July 25, which marks the fourth month of the imprisonment of Andżelika Borys and Andrzej Poczobut. The protests are to be held, inter alia, in Warsaw, Białystok and Sopot.